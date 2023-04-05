Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): A joint team of Central Intelligence and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Maharashtra nabbed the absconding accused in the Kerala train fire incident from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Wednesday.

"A team of Kerala police has also reached Ratnagiri and the accused will be handed over to them soon," said an official of the Maharashtra ATS.

Also Read | Employment News: Job Vacancies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector See Significant Growth in March 2023, Says Naukri Report.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspected the train coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train stopped at Kannur Railway station.

Three persons were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person splashed an inflammable substance inside the compartment of a moving train and set it ablaze on Sunday night, sources said.

Also Read | Delhi Accident: Two Injured After Private Bus Carrying 50 Passengers From Ajmer Overturns at Rajokri Near Gurugram.

The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger and set a fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district.

Kerala Police had prepared a sketch of the suspect. The drawing was prepared at the Elathoor police station in Kozhikode with the help of Razak, a crucial witness in the case.

Three persons were admitted to a nearby private hospital and five to Kozhikode medical college. At least three of the injured are women.

One of the injured persons had informed that an unidentified assailant splashed an inflammable substance, seemingly petrol or kerosene, and set the train on fire.

According to the officials, the man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)