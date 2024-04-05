Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two people were severely injured in a bomb blast at Muliyathode under the Panoor police station limits in Kannur in the early hours of Friday morning.

The explosion that occurred during the process of making bombs, resulted in serious injuries to the individuals involved.

The injured have been identified as Vineesh from Muliyathode and Sheryl from Puttur.

Shortly after the tragic incident, both were admitted to a hospital in Kannur.

The police said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been started.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, K Sudhakaran, also reacted to the incident and said that the matter must be thoroughly investigated.

Speaking on the same, K Sudhakaran said, "The explosion occurred during bomb-making. There is a political motive behind bomb-making. The incident is taking place before the elections. K Sudhakaran said that he would complain with the Election Commission demanding a thorough investigation into the blast." (ANI)

