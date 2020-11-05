Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): DYFI Leader and Youth Welfare Board vice-chairman P. Biju passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday morning. He was 42.

He was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after being diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago. Though he tested negative, other complications developed and he was in ICU on ventilator support.

Biju was CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district committee member and also served as SFI state secretary and president. He was the state treasurer of DYFI. He is survived by his wife and two children.

P Biju body was kept at District Committee Office of CPI(M) so that people from all walks of life can come to pay homage to the departed leader.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Speaker P Sriramakrishnan, Ministers and other leaders offered their condolences to the leader. (ANI)

