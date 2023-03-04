Ambala, Mar 4 (PTI) A case was registered against an unknown person after a Khalistan flag was found on a bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway in Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday, police said.

Some pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written under the bridge near the Shambhu toll plaza close to Ambala city, they said.

Police said a case has been registered against an unknown person in this regard and further investigation was underway.

Police brought down the flag and wiped off the slogans after getting information.

