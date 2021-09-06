Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Khalsa Aid India, an NGO for providing aid to needy people, Monday said it is providing ration kits and other items to Afghan students studying in Punjab

"We have been receiving emergency calls, mails, request calls from students from Afghanistan seeking immediate relief in their food and other needs. Our teams across Punjab respond to these calls immediately and we will continue assisting these students till it is required as they deserve a dignified stay in our country," Japneet Singh, trustee of the Khalsa Aid India, said in a statement.

Around 200 students who are studying in different colleges and universities in Punjab have been assisted so far, it said.

