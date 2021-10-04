New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the killing of four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being an "accomplice" in this gruesome crackdown.

He also condemned the UP government for roughing up Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her illegal detention without any warrant and said this is nothing but stifling the fundamental right of free expression.

"We strongly condemn this utter callousness on the part of PM Narendra Modi and his government in safeguarding the people's interests and upholding the pristine constitutional principles and democratic values. We, as elected representatives of the people, will fight for justice for the slain farmers and raise the concerns of our Annadatas in all platforms and also take this matter up in Parliament," he said in a statement.

Kharge alleged that the country is now in the grip of an "intolerant, autocratic, anti-farmer and anti-people government".

They are completely indifferent to the problems of the farmers and common people and are trying to stifle the voice of the leaders who are protesting against this injustice, he said.

"I strongly condemn this attempt to silence opposing voices and we will take recourse to all courses of actions within our means to protest and condemn this violent attack on the farmers of this country," he said.

Eight people were killed -- four farmers allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched -- on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

Kharge alleged that the killing of the farmers was carried out in a brazen manner by the son of a Union minister and his accomplices.

"This is a fatal blow to the very democratic roots of our country. This grave incident of killing of peacefully-agitating farmers is further compounded by the fact that the state machinery did not take action against the culprits. Instead the state administration detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who had gone there to condole the bereaved and condemn this inhuman act," Kharge said.

"This is nothing but stifling the fundamental right of free expression and movement as envisioned in our Constitution and also obstructing people's leaders from performing their duties," he said.

Kharge also condemned the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the state government "for being an accomplice in this gruesome crackdown on the peacefully-protesting farmers".

"All through this, PM Modi and the central government were being a mute spectator all through the incident. Their callousness is indicated by the fact that they not only refused to withdraw the anti-farmer laws against which these massive protests are happening, they also did nothing to hear, pacify and address the grievances and concerns of the protesting farmers," he said in his statement.

