New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday recalled valour of soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed their gratitude for their selfless service to the country.

"The Armed Forces Flag Day is a solemn occasion to pay tributes to the extraordinary courage and indomitable grit of our brave soldiers and express sincere gratitude to their valour and selfless service to our country," Kharge said in a post on X.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all members of our Armed Forces and their families, wishing them continued success, glory, and happiness in the years to come," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi praised armed forces soldiers for their courage and determination.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the unwavering courage and determination of the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces. Your innumerable sacrifices and dedication keep our country safe and inspire us all," Rahul Gandhi said in a post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also his extended greetings on the occasion.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On the Armed Forces Flag Day, the nation salutes the courage, valour, fortitude and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces."

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on the borders to safeguard the country's honour. (ANI)

