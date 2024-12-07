Belagavi, December 7: A Bihar family’s road trip from Ujjain to Goa turned into a harrowing ordeal when Google Maps misled them into the dense Shiroli forest in Karnataka’s Khanapur taluk. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning when Rajdas Ranjitadas, 28, his wife, and another couple were navigating their route using the app. It directed them onto an untarred mud road that ended near a stream deep inside the forest.

Stranded with no mobile network and unable to retrace their way out in the dark, the group spent the night in their car, gripped by fear. At dawn on Thursday, they managed to find a spot with network coverage and contacted the emergency helpline number 112. Navigation Nightmare: Google Maps Misdirection Leads Hyderabad Tourist Group Into Pond in Kerala's Kottayam (Watch Video).

Khanapur police, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector KI Badigar and officer Jairam Hanmanawar, quickly responded. Using live location tracking, the officers travelled 31 km to locate the stranded group. The family was provided food and water before being safely guided back to the main route toward Goa. Bareilly Accident: GPS Error Leads to Car Plunging from Under-Construction Bridge, 3 Dead.

Police explained that the family had mistakenly taken an eight-kilometer mud road leading to the forest, following the navigation app. Officer Badigar noted that this was not an isolated case, as travellers had previously been misdirected into Shiroli forest by Google Maps.

The incident recalls a similar tragedy on November 24, when three people in Uttar Pradesh died after their Google Maps-directed vehicle plunged from an incomplete flyover into the Ramganga river.

