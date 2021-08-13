New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and several other leaders belonging to opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have written to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the pandemonium in the House on Wednesday when the House took up the bill on insurance business and said that "unacceptable force" was used and members, including women members, were "physically manhandled".

The letter said that a very large number of security personnel, who were not part of the regular part of the watch and ward staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, were deployed.

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said what happened last evening "was a shocking, unprecedented insult to our democracy and the very dignity of the House" and opposition MPs were prevented from registering their protest.

He said there was wide consensus to send the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 to a select committee.

"On behalf of all Opposition parties, I am writing to express our strongest possible condemnation at the manner in which the House was conducted last evening. A very large number of security personnel, who were not part of the regular part of the watch and ward staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, were deployed. They used unacceptable force and physically manhandled Members of Parliament, including women members," he said.

"What happened last evening was a shocking, unprecedented insult to our democracy and the very dignity of the House. Opposition MPs were prevented from registering their protest against the General Insurance Amendment Bill on which there was a wide consensus that it should be referred to a Select Committee," he added.

Kharge said the opposition "strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government".

"We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern," he said.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed unprecedented pandemonium and unruly scenes as the opposition members rushed to the well of the House when the insurance business bill was moved for passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

