Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the "CM dashboard" and said the portal will have real-time data of all departments and decisions taken on major schemes.

"Live monitoring of every department at the block, district and panchayat levels will be done," Khattar said.

The portal will also have information about decisions taken by the administrative wing on major schemes. This will enable tracking of methodology and analysis of reports, further helping in comparison of old and new data, he said here.

Departments will link their day-to-day activities for effective monitoring, the chief minister said.

"Whether timelines and deadlines of a particular task are being met can be known. Which department had set what target for a particular task, whether that was achieved or if anyone defaulted and for what reason will be known," he said.

This portal will be beneficial in taking the state government's ambition of good governance ahead, the chief minister said.

Khattar also launched a dedicated e-Upphar portal to auction gifts received by him.

The base bid amount would be fixed and payment would be directly transferred to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Khattar said that he generally never accepts any costly gifts, but sometimes one doesn't know the cost of a gift when it is presented.

Citing one such example, the chief minister said that he was astounded when he learnt later that the cost of a pen gifted to him by someone was Rs 1 lakh.

Khattar said that it has been 56 years since Haryana came into existence and today it is ahead in many spheres and making fast progress. He also expressed grief at the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat that claimed over 130 lives.

