Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) The family and relatives of a 38-year-old man who allegedly hanged himself continued with their dharna at a busy intersection here on Wednesday and refused to take his body for the third day.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena and the family members of the deceased and local people were part of the dharna at the Subhash Chowk to press for demands that include arrest of the accused in the case, compensation and a government job.

Subhash Chowk Station House Officer Ramphool said that even on Wednesday the body could not be taken for post-mortem.

Meena said a case has been registered against minister Mahesh Joshi and others for harassing the deceased, Ramprasad, based on the complaint filed by his relatives.

"The dharna will end only after the government accepts the demands -- arrest the accused, award compensation to the family members and a government job to one member of the family," the MP said.

Ramprasad allegedly hanged himself from a tinshed in a transport godown on Monday.

On behalf of the deceased's brother, an FIR was lodged against five or six people including PHED Minister Joshi.

However, the minister has rejected the allegations saying the police should conduct a fair investigation.

Ramprasad allegedly recorded a video before the suicide in which he is heard blaming minister Joshi and others for the suicide.

