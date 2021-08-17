Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Three persons are still missing in the Kinnaur landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority informed that the death toll in the Kinnaur landslide further mounted to 25 with the recovery of two more bodies during the ongoing search operation.

"Two more bodies have been retrieved from the landslide site in Kinnaur, taking the total number of dead bodies to 25. We are still looking for three more missing persons and may conclude the operation after that," ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the District Magistrate will visit the site to take stock of the situation. "Some people are still feared trapped in the rubble. I have met with the injured persons and their kin at the hospital," he said.

A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy. (ANI)

