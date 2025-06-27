Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy attended the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers' Conclave in Guwahati . (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy attended the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers' Conclave in Guwahati on Friday, where he underlined the government's commitment to developing the mining sector in the northeastern region and praised the state of Assam for its steps against illegal mining.

Speaking to mediapersons at the event, the Union Minister said, "The Mining and Coal Ministry is organising the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers' Conclave. We want to encourage the northeastern states in the mining sector."

Reddy also emphasised the significance of the eight northeastern states, often referred to as the Ashtalakshmi states, in India's growth narrative. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we want to strengthen the Ashtalakshmi states further."

Highlighting the progress made in the region over the past decade, the minister noted that the northeast has witnessed a big boost in infrastructure in the last 11 years. He added, "The PM himself has visited the northeast more than 60 times in these past years."

Reddy also praised the Assam government for taking strong steps against illegal mining. "Assam govt has stopped illegal mining in the state," he said.

The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Ministry of Coal and the Government of Assam, organised the 2nd North East Geology and Mining Ministers' Conclave on June 27-28 in Guwahati.

The conclave, being held under the Government of India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' will witness participation from all eight North Eastern states.

The Chief Minister of Assam graced the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Mining and Geology Ministers from across the region.

The event aimed to promote sustainable and scientific mining, improve the ease of doing business in the resource sector, and strengthen centre-state coordination for balanced regional development.

Building on the success of the first conclave held in Nagaland, this year's edition will feature a series of impactful sessions and releases.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Ministry of Mines, also presents the latest findings on mineral exploration and unveils key publications dedicated to the region's geology and resource profile.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between central agencies and state governments to accelerate mineral exploration.

The conclave will also feature NLC India Ltd.'s ambitious plans to set up 1,000 MW of solar power capacity in Assam, contributing to the national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030.

The two-day conclave signifies a strong convergence of efforts between the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Coal, aligning energy security with regional development and environmental sustainability. The event is expected to serve as a catalyst for future investments, innovation, and inclusive growth in the North Eastern Region. (ANI)

