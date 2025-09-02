New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on Tuesday encountered a bird strike soon after take-off, said a spokesperson of the airline, adding that due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day.

"IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 02 September 2025 encountered a bird strike soon after take-off. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back, and the flight landed safely at the Nagpur airport," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

"Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day. To minimize inconvenience to our customers, we offered them refreshments, made alternate arrangements and/or a full refund on cancellation, if opted for. The inconvenience caused by this unforeseen situation is deeply regretted. Safety and security of our customers and crew remain our topmost priority," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airline issued a travel advisory due to heavy rain in Delhi.

"Delhi is under rainclouds, and the steady showers are affecting usual travel times. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas. We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out. Our airport teams are on the ground and ready to support you as you travel. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," IndiGo said in a post on X published at 3:29 PM on Monday.

"Due to today's downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience," IndiGo said in another post published at 11:45 pm on Monday.

In another travel advisory, the airline said that adverse conditions in Leh have affected its flight operations.

"Adverse weather conditions in Leh have affected our flight operations. We request that you kindly visit our website to explore rebooking options or claim a refund. Our teams are monitoring the weather closely, and services will resume as soon as conditions improve. We understand changes to travel plans are never easy, and we are here to support you every step of the way. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," IndiGo said in a post on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

