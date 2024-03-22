Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Income tax sleuths continued their search operations at the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas in the metropolis for the third day on Friday over alleged tax evasion, an official said.

The raids, which began on Wednesday morning, are part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion by two real estate companies, he said.

The companies allegedly transferred funds to the account of Biswas, who is also the brother of state minister Aroop Biswas, violating income tax rules, the I-T official said.

"The search operations are underway for the third day today," he said.

The raids are being carried out for "tax evasion and possession of disproportionate assets by the TMC leader", he said.

The I-T sleuths have conducted searches at several locations in the city, including Biswas's residence in south Kolkata, the official said.

