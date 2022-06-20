Panaji, Jun 20 (PTI) Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral were among those present at Margao railway station on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation virtually from Bengaluru the electrification of Konkan Railway.

Also Read | Yoga is the “Perfect Indian Health Hamper” for Health, Harmony, and Happiness Across … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

A cargo train was the first service to run from Margao on the newly electrified route, a KRCL official informed.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

He said the electrification of KR was imperative for seamless travel as routes connected to it, like Southern Railway's Mangalore-Shoranur section, Central Railway's Panvel-Pen-Roha, were being operated on electric traction.

He said the KR route passes through the Sahayadri Hills and electrification will help conserve its rich natural heritage as well as flora and fauna.

The Rs 1100 crore cost of the electrification project comprised Rs 200 crore from stakeholders like the Railway ministry and governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, as well as Rs 900 crore from lenders like SBI and EXIM Bank, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)