Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI): The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai has distributed 4,000 COVID-19 preventive kits to school children of the state following the government's decision to reopen schools on November 1.

The initiative, supported by industry icon and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, Venu Srinivasan, in association with InKo Centre, across the four South Indian states as part of the Korean National Foundation Day celebrated last month.

The kits were presented to the Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday in the city, a press release said. The kit consists of Korean face masks, hand sanitisers, hand wash, color pencils and origami sheets, among others.

The Korean association in Chennai also donated 70,000 masks and five oxygen generators to the state government, the release said.

"I am honoured and pleased that the kids can be supported during this difficult time...the Korean community has engaged in several activities such as organizing a Marina beach clean-up campaign since 2014, K-Pop World Festival India Grand Finale which was held for the first time in Chennai...", Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Young-seup, Kwon said.

Srinivasan said, "it is an honour and privilege, as Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, to annually co-host the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea".

"I would like to extend my best wishes for the sustained development of meaningful ties of friendship between Korea and India", he added.

