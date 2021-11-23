Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kripal Singh Parmar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president.

Speaking briefly to ANI, Parmar said, "I was being neglected in the party for the past few years."

Also Read | UPPSC RO, ARO Prelims Exam Admit Cards 2021 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

This comes just months before Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)