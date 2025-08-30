Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): As part of the annual Onam celebrations, the Kerala State Road Transport Budget tourism organized a one-day trip from Kannur to the flower fields of Karnataka's Gundlupet, in an effort to give people a budget friendly option to visit the 'Flower Pot of India' and experience the vast beautiful fields.

The trip was led by Tourism Cell Kannur District Coordinator Tanseer K R. Kannur District Coordinator Tanseer K R, Unit in-charge Rajeesh K, and guide Swapna P P Regular travelers' group of the Kannur unit participated in the first trip.

Angha Rajan, one of the tourists in the bus told ANI about her pleasant experience with the trip, even after getting up early in the morning to start the trip.

"As we all know, traveling in KSRTC means traveling in bus only. Gundlupet, where we are going is full of scenes, full of nature. They also had south Indian food. The breakfast, lunch, and dinner was nice, including the staff were also so friendly, making us feel welcome," Rajan told ANI.

Another tourist, Ayisha Beevi, said that she was apprehensive about coming on the trip because of the stereotypes with the state transport buses, but after she came for the journey, she had a pleasant experience.

"At first I was not interested at all, because I heard that KSRTC journey was very uncomfortable. I was not ready to come at all, because I heard that the bus was not very careful. This journey was my first one, it was an amazing experience, the staff was so friendly, the whole journey was amazing, punctuality, organising," the tourist told ANI.

"The food was very good. The timing was great too, as we didn't have to wait as we came in the KSRTC bus, we did not wait in queue at all. It was an amazing experience which should be experienced by others too," she added.

The package, arranged under special instructions from District Transport Officer V Manoj Kumar, started at 5 AM from Kannur and returned by midnight.

This year, Onam is being celebrated from August 26 to September 5, over a period of 10 days . Onam is celebrated in Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar, and is a harvest celebration.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends come together and exchange gifts. The festival also marks the Malayalam New Year and celebrates the homecoming of 'Mahabali'.

Kerala welcomed the Malayalam New Year on August 17, with people flocking to temples to offer prayers and celebrating the beginning of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar. (ANI)

