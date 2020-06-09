India News | KT Rama Rao Should Resign to Ensure Fair Probe in Farmhouse Case: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy on Monday demanded that Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao tenders his resignation for violating the GO 111 guidelines until the probe against him in the farmhouse case is completed.

"We demand that Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao tenders his resignation for violating the GO 111 guidelines until the probe against him in the farmhouse case is completed. The probe can not be conducted in a fair manner if he continues to hold the post," Reddy told ANI.

"We had lodged a complaint with the National Green Tribunal on the illegal farmhouse where KTR is residing at Janwada violating GO 111. The NGT issued orders on June 5 to appoint a committee with eight people to investigate the matter," he added.

GO 111 prohibits establishment of industries, hotels and residential complexes in a 10-km radius surrounding the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar to protect the catchment area.

Congress MP Revanth Reddy further alleged that two acres of land was registered in the name of KTR's wife name Shailima.

"On March 5, I was sent to jail for using a drone. Police reports stated that that Chief Minister KCR and Minister KT Rama Rao's assets and lives are at risk due to me. However, the court said that it was KT Rama Rao's land his family lives in it. On March 7, 2019, two acres of land was registered in the name of KT Rama Rao's wife name Shailima. Assets of worth Rs 2 crores were stated in the 2018 election affidavit in the name of Janwada Urban Ventures. The farmhouse constructed on 25 acre-1 lakh sq ft land is owned by KT Rama Rao. KTR himself stated in his election affidavit about his lands. KTR is holding lands in two areas of Janwada village," he said.

"Why can not KCR take any disciplinary action against KT Rama Rao? Can't KT Rama Rao stay out of the office for two months? KT Rama Rao must prove his sincerity. If KT Rama Rao is really a Telangana's child, he must come out and prove it," he added.

Reddy said that KT Rama Rao is making false allegations against him.

"The false allegations made by them that there is illegal construction on lands owned by me. If there is one inch constructed illegally then I myself will demolish it. KT Rama Rao and his troop must show my illegal structures, I will myself demolish it in front of the media. I am prepared for any punishment, no matter what," he said.

Further reacting on the Asaduddin Owaisi support to KT Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy said, "Asad Owaisi is my good friend, but why is he blind in this issue?? He is supporting people who are looting the country, he is encouraging them. If you have any give and take, please do it inside, but why are you supporting thieves in open."

Owaisi when asked about the issue in a press meet on Monday, said, "KT Rama is a successful Minister, I stand with KT Rama Rao. He has already given a clarification, then we have to believe him" he said.

Congress on Saturday had accused Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao of overruling GO 111 guidelines, using the guidelines according to his whims and fancies and asked for Minister's resignation.

Revanth Reddy had alleged that Minister KTR constructed road to his farm house by blocking the water pipe which goes to Gandipet lake. As a municipal corporation Minister it is his duty to implement the GO 111 but he is the one who overruled the guidelines and constructed farm house, he had said.

KTR reacting about the alligations made by Congress tweeted on Saturday that, "The NGT case filed against me by a congressman is a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements . It remains a fact that I don't own the property as clarified by me earlier I will seek appropriate legal remedies by exposing falsehood of allegations"

Earlier on Saturday, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal while hearing a petition filed by Congress MP Revanth Reddy ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee and sought a report within two months.

In his petition, Reddy stated that the farmhouse has been built in a bio conservation zone near Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district.

The tribunal also issued notices to the Telangana Government and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for allegedly violating GO 111 issued in 1996 in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, banning construction and development activities in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Earlier, on Thursday, Congress MP Revanth Reddy was arrested for flying a drone over a farmhouse, which reportedly belongs to Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)