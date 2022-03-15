Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): After the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on wearing Hijab in educational institutions, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday urged the students to focus on education, saying "it is a question of fate and education of our children".

The Chief Minister said, "It is a question of fate and education of our children. Education is more important than anything else. Therefore, we should all follow the verdict of a three-member bench of the High Court. Everyone should co-operate while implementing the orders of the High Court." All should accept the judgment and maintain peace and law and order, he added.

He said, "All students must comply with the High Court order. Your education is very important. He said all should attend classes, not skip the examinations, shape your future."

The CM also said, "Necessary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. As the case is settled by a High Court decision, everyone must agree. On the contrary, if the law is taken into hand, our home department will take necessary action."

Karnataka Minister ES Eshwarappa said, "I welcome the HC's decision. Muslim students of the state faced problems for a long time. Someone had misguided them. Quality education should be given to all students. So everyone should accept the order." (ANI)

