Hubballi (Karnataka), Mar 12 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday expressed his joy over the launch of ten Vande Bharat trains including two in the state from Mysuru to MGR Chennai Central and SMVT Bengaluru to Kalaburagi.

Gehlot virtually participated in the dedication of the 10 Vande Bharat trains alongside the laying of foundation for Railway projects totalling Rs 85,000 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to South Western Railway authorities, the train from Mysuru to Chennai will initially ply between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and MGR Chennai Central till the completion of maintenance facility at Mysuru.

This train will start its regular service from March 14 and it will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 07:50 am. and reach MGR Chennai at 12:25 pm on all days except Wednesdays, the Railways said.

The return train from MGR Chennai to SMVT Bengaluru will start at 5 pm and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9.30 pm on all days, except Wednesdays.

When the regular services of the Kalaburagi to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will start has not been. However, it will also operate six days a week.

According to the Raj Bhavan, among the notable projects announced were the doubling of railway lines, establishment of new railway lines, Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT), goods sheds, one station-one product stalls, and Janaushadhi centres.

