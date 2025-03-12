Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday alleged that two women journalist had arrested by Telangana police in the ealry hours of Wednesday.

In a post on X, KTR said, "Is this your 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' Rahul Gandhi ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Government. Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech Mr Gandhi."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that a senior journalist was arrested for showcasing the plight of farmers in Telangana, exposing the state government's inaction on their issues.

"Rahul Gandhi preaches from the pulpit about free media, freedom of the press, democracy, so on and so forth. And in Telangana, the Congress government shows Dadi Ma Wali emergency mindset. The Telangana government and police, Revanth Reddy government has arrested a senior journalist, picked her up, and that to the police was sent early in the morning. Her crime, her sin, was that she showed the frustration and plight of the farmers of Telangana who expose the Telangana government for what it is. Instead of addressing the farmers' issues, they have hounded the journalists. Not the first time they have done this. Filing cases against journalists, activists has become the part and parcel of Congress governments," Poonawalla said in a video posted on X.

Poonawalla alleged that the Congress party's actions reflect a mindset of vengeance and a disregard for media freedom.

"Senior female journalist picked up by Telangana Police/ Govt at wee hours. Her crime: she reported on plight of farmers in Telangana who were betrayed by Congress. Rahul Gandhi you preach about Free Press , Loktantra and Muhabbat Ki Dukaan. This is Vengeance ki dukan & emergency mindset of daadi maa. Will you take a stand? Crushing media freedom is Congress DNA," Poonawalla said on X. (ANI)

