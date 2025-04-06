Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): A delegation from the Kullu district called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oak Over today to express their gratitude for appointing Buddhi Singh Thakur as the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producer's Federation Limited. (HP Milkfed).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is making focused efforts to strengthen the rural economy, in which Milkfed has a significant role to play. He stated that 90 percent of the state's population resides in rural areas, and the government is committed to improving their standard of living.

He said that the government has increased the milk procurement price by Rs. 21 per litre over the last two years. In addition, the government is purchasing wheat and maize produced through natural farming. He said that Himachal Pradesh has set the highest support price in the country, Rs. 60 per kg for wheat and Rs. 40 per kg for maize. Turmeric, too, will be procured at a support price of Rs. 90 per kg.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has introduced the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana', under which children of widows up to the age of 27 are offered free higher education. Furthermore, financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh is being provided to widows and single women for house construction.

Referring to Buddhi Singh Thakur, the Chief Minister said, "He and I began our political journey together in NSUI. He has seen many ups and downs in life, so I am pleased with his appointment. Kullu district will continue to get due representation, and I will soon visit the Anni Assembly Constituency and spend a night there."

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur appreciated the Chief Minister's initiatives to strengthen the rural economy and recalled his presence and support during the natural calamity in 2023, stating that the entire Kullu district stands united with the Chief Minister.

Newly appointed Milkfed Chairman Buddhi Singh Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for the trust and honor bestowed upon him.

He said that he has been associated with the Congress Party for the last 45 years, and his appointment is not only a personal honor but also a recognition of the Anni Assembly segment and the entire Kullu district. He assured that he would strive to fulfill the government's expectations.

The Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, former MLA Kishori Lal, Vice President of Hinduja Group Yashwant Singh Chhajta, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

