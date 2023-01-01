Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has likened Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Joseph Goebbels calling him the "reincarnation" of the Nazi propagandist.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Centre has forced the nation "into the path of destruction" during the government's eight years of tenure so far.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, when Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Karnataka, the former Chief Minister called the Home Minister a "political chameleon".

"The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (A party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. @AmitShah You are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You're a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

Retorting to BJP's allegation that Karnataka would become the ATM of the JDS if the party comes back to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls due this year, Kumaraswamy claimed that the party would become the ATM for the people of Karnataka.

"You are alleging that Karnataka will become the ATM of the JDS party if we win. If JDS forms the government, it will become the ATM of the crores of Kannadigas. It will become the ATM of farmers, labourers, the oppressed, and the disabled," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"JDS is the people's ATM. ATM means Any Time Manushyatva (Humanity) to us," he added while accusing the BJP of establishing its ATM in Karnataka.

"To you, it means Any Time Mosa (Cheating). You've forced the nation into the path of destruction through your lies. Let's set the matter of the nation aside. Here's your party's ATM in Karnataka," he tweeted.

"Karnataka BJP Govt. is not a 40 per cent Govt. but a 55-60 Govt.! Isn't Karnataka an ATM of your party? You must definitely know this. Why hide the truth? Realize that your bravado will not work in front of the Mandya people, Shah," the former chief minister tweeted. (ANI)

