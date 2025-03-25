Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): As the row over Kunal Kamra heated up, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday said freedom of speech needs to be upheld irrespective of ideologies and noted that the BJP has different yardsticks for when the party is in power and when they were in opposition.

Referring to a past incident, Pawar noted that leaders of the BJP who had defended Kangana Ranaut when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were now riled up over Kamra's comments on Eknath Shinde.

"When the opposition was in power, Kangana Ranaut (BJP MP) made a statement comparing Mumbai to PoK. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis had a very different reaction, terming the action against her unfair, despite it being an anti-national statement," Pawar said.

Pawar further said the statement now of Fadnavis, who is the chief minister and has the portfolio of the home minister, is totally contradictory. "When you are in power, and there is an action against your karyakarta, then your stance changes. We are saying maintain uniformity in your statements. Whatever Kamra has said that is his issue, I feel you should maintain the freedom of speech."

Defending Kamra's right to freedom of speech, the MLA said that unlike Kangana Ranaut who could be influenced by the BJP and says what the party wants her to say, Kamra "speaks in his own style."

"Kunal Kamra won't listen to us... he is speaking in his own style," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra's refusal to apologize for his remarks made during a recent show has sparked strong reactions from Maharashtra government officials including from the State Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and Minister Gulab Patil.

MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam today said that Kamra would be punished for his behaviour, which he described as "unacceptable".

Kadam stated, "He will be punished. If you are going to insult the Supreme Court, PM of India, Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it is not tolerable. You cannot behave like this in Maharashtra or India... We do enjoy comedy, but this is not the kind of comedy that will be tolerated in Maharashtra."

Kamra on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle saying that he would "not apologise" for his act.

Maharashtra Minister Gulab Raghunath Patil also expressed strong disapproval of Kamra's actions. Patil warned, "If he doesn't apologize, we will speak to him in our own style... Shiv Sena won't leave him... we won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologize, he will come out, where will he hide?... Shiv Sena will show its real form."

Maharashtra's Khar Police has sent a summons to Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer today. `As per Mumbai police, Kunal is not in Mumbai right now.

MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

Police arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks for vandalising the Mumbai venue at which Kamra held the show in which he made allegedly disparging reparks about Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Videos of the show were shared by Kamra on Sunday following which the Habitat venue was vandalised.

The standup artiste has stated that the entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy. (ANI)

