India News | Ladakh Gets Five New Districts, LG Saxena Approves Notification

Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory in a step aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and decentralizing administration.

Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass are the new districts and the number of districts in the Union Territory has gone up to seven.

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"A historic day for Ladakh. I have approved the notification for creation of five new districts in Ladakh, fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh. With creation of five new districts - Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass - Ladakh will now have seven districts, from existing two. The development is aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a developed & prosperous Ladakh," Lt Governor Saxena said in a post on X.

"This transformative decision, already approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2024, under the leadership of Minister of Home Affairs, Shri @AmitShahji, would strengthen grassroots governance, decentralise administration and ensures faster delivery of public services to the people of Ladakh, especially those in remote & far-flung areas," he added.

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Saxena said that apart from bringing governance closer to citizens, creation of new districts will create new avenues for growth, employment and entrepreneurship. "I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Ladakh benefits from this historic decision, as we move together towards a brighter, stronger & more prosperous future," he said.

Ladakh became a Union Territory on October 31, 2019. It is renowned for its remote mountain beauty and distinct culture. (ANI)

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