Leh, June 3 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 18,841 while the death toll reached 191 with one more fatality, officials said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported from Leh and 18 cases from Kargil.

With the death of one more COVID-19 patient in Leh, the total number of fatalities in Ladakh has reached 191 with 137 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.

As many as 140 people were discharged from hospitals after recuperating from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 17,119, the officials said.

With this, the total number of Covid active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1531 including 1320 in Leh and 211 in Kargil district.

