Leh, Aug 26 (PTI) Ladakh reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus which pushed its tally to 29,187, officials said on Friday.

All these cases were reported in Leh district, they said.

So far, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 169 deaths have taken place in Leh and 60 in Kargil district, the officials said.

They said the number of active COVID-19 cases has been gone up to 62 in the Union territory -- 58 in Leh and four in Kargil.

As many as 11 more patients were cured of the disease and discharged from the hospital in Leh, the officials said, adding the total number of recoveries stands at 28,895.

