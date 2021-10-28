Leh, Oct 28 (PTI) Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,925 while the active cases in the union territory rose to 47, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Two patients of coronavirus were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,670, they said.

Of the total fresh cases, six were reported in Leh and two from Kargil, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Wednesday.PTI AB

