Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The total number of active coronavirus cases dropped to 168 in Ladakh as 10 patients have been cured and discharged on Monday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning, Ladakh had 1,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 178 active ones.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated cases in the UT stood at 826 in the morning, while one person succumbed to the disease.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

