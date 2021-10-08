Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra along with the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra who allegedly killed four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Badal visited the residences of the four farmers on Friday along with a delegation of senior party leaders including Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Bikram Singh Majithia and Manpreet Singh Ayali in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"It was condemnable that the minister's son Ashish crushed the farmers and no action had been taken in the case neither by the central government nor the Uttar Pradesh government despite clear cut evidence in the case," Harsimrat Badal said in an official statement.

"The video footage of Ashish Mishra's vehicle is available. There are eyewitnesses of the case who states that Ashish Mishra fled from the scene after mowing down the farmers. He should be arrested on murder charges immediately," the statement added further.

Badal also said that there was video footage of the union minister threatening the farmers and even inciting violence against them. "It is wrong to keep him in the union cabinet and the central government should take immediate action against him", she added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

