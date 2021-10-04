Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Sunday convened an urgent panchayat here to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and decided to stage a protest in every district across the country on Monday.

"The decision was taken during the panchayat held at Sisauli village and presided over by BKU's national president Naresh Tikait," the union's media incharge Dharmendra Malik told PTI over the phone.

"It has been decided that farmers groups will stage a demonstration outside offices of the district administration in every district," Malik added.

During the panchayat, the BKU also resolved to stick to the decision taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the anti-farm law protests since November 2020.

He said a group of over 200 farmers and BKU supporters led by its leader Rakesh Tikait was headed to Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night.

Malik, who was also travelling to Lakhimpur, alleged that police in parts of western UP like Moradabad, Pilibhit and Rampur had tried to stop them but somehow they managed to continue their journey.

"Barriers have been set up on roads at several places and police officers started checking vehicles. We are 200 to 300 people and more are joining us as we move ahead," he told PTI.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, government officials said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri.

