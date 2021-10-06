New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday warned the Centre and the UP government that it would launch a "big programme" if its demands for removal of MoS Ajay Mishra and arrest of his son were not fulfilled till the 'antim ardas' of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' protests on Delhi borders, said it will not step back from its struggle for justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The demands of SKM for sacking of Ajay Mishra from the Union government, arrest of his son, and resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are still pending," the morcha said in a statement.

"The SKM issues an ultimatum to the UP and Union governments that if these demands are not met till the 'antim ardas' of the martyrs, a big programme will be announced," it said.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others, including BJP workers and their driver, were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra but no arrest has been made so far.

"The SKM warns the Modi government to take immediate action against the minister, or face strong resistance. The morcha also condemns Modi's silence on the shocking developments in Lakhimpur Kheri,” the statement said.

The outfit lashed out at the UP government for registering a case against farmer leader Tajinder Singh Virk, who was injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Video clips from ground zero clearly show that Virk was attacked by the vehicle from behind when he was peacefully walking on the road, and that later, as he was bleeding and lying on the road in a dazed state, others were running to help him," the SKM said.

It said registering an FIR against him is a "cruel joke" and demanded that the case be withdrawn immediately.

