Patna, Jun 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad will inaugurate, next week, silver jubilee celebrations of the party that he had floated by splitting the Janata Dal and which has since been synonymous with his colourful persona.

An announcement to the effect was made here on Tuesday by Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav who, however, made it clear that the septuagenarian will be doing the needful through virtual mode on account of his own poor health, besides the risks involved in travelling amid the corona pandemic.

"Workers of the party will get a chance to interact with Lalu ji again on July 05 when he will inaugurate our silver jubilee celebrations.

"We will have to keep our inaugural ceremony low-key, confined mainly to virtual mode, since the Bihar government is not allowing any political functions", Yadav told reporters after a party meeting.

RJD has already announced that it will celebrate birth anniversary of veteran dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5.

This is seen in the political circles as its effort to lure LJP leader Chirag Paswan who is battling political crisis after his uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras separated with four other Lok Sabha MPs leaving Chirag in the lurch.

LJP has six MPs in the lower house.

Prasad, who was then the Chief Minister of Bihar and acting president of the Janata Dal which was also in power at the Centre, had floated his outfit faced with an imminent defeat in organisational polls at the hands of principal challenger Sharad Yadav, who has ironically ended up in the RJD.

Undergoing sentences in many fodder scam cases, he was released from jail a few months ago on bail granted by Jharkhand High Court.

The ailing RJD supremo has since been putting up in New Delhi.

Earlier, addressing partys district unit chiefs, Tejashwi Yadav said "I wonder whether it was a mere coincidence that lockdown was announced in Bihar around the same time when Lalu ji was released. In any case, we must not lose heart over not having our leader among us.

"We are the single largest party in the state assembly and power was denied to us through subterfuge".

A former Deputy CM, Yadav had steered the party to an impressive performance in the assembly polls.

He has been alleging that the Grand Alliance helmed by the RJD lost the majority mark because of rigging of results in many tightly contested seats.

"Let us make the most of whatever opportunity we have. Put up posters of the party with Lalu jis image in every nook and corner on July 05", Yadav said.

The 31 years old leader of opposition also mocked the ruling NDA in the state, which has been questioning his apparent reluctance to get vaccinated.

"I urge all my party workers to get vaccinated at the earliest. But I also wonder if the Nitish Kumar government has enough vials.

"Moreover, it must be taken into account that once you take the shots you will have to continue doing so every year. I wonder whether those in power are mindful of this fact", Yadav remarked sarcastically.

After the meeting, the RJD leader was asked about a recent remark by former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi wherein he had favoured scrapping prohibition calling liquor "aushadhi" (medicine).

"I wonder what type of coordination these allies have. Nitish Kumar goes around thumping his chest over prohibition which has only led to delivery of bootlegged liquor at peoples doorsteps.

"He is losing ground and trying to make up by bringing in people from other parties", said Yadav in an oblique reference to induction of lone MLAs of BSP and LJP into the JD(U).

"No wonder, alliance partners are calling into question Nitish Kumars so-called achievements, remarked the RJD leader , who has been predicting an "early fall" of the NDA government, which enjoys a wafer thin majority.

