Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar in a land grabbing case.

In the land grabbing case, Jayakumar allegedly had threatened a landowner and purchased a property worth Rs 5 crore at a low price.

The Madras High Court, earlier this month, granted conditional bail to Jayakumar in a case related to assault and disrobing a man during the Tamil Nadu civic polls held in February.

Jayakumar was arrested on February 19 on charges of assaulting, disrobing and parading a DMK cadre who went to cast his vote.

On Friday, the Madras High Court Justice Jagadish Chandra gave bail in land grabbing case to Jayakumar and stated that he should stay in Trichy and appear before the cantonment police station every Monday and thereafter, he has been directed to appear before the Chennai CCB police every Monday until further orders.

With bail granted in all the cases, the Minister will be released from prison soon. (ANI)

