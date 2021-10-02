Latur, Oct 2 (PTI) In a bid to tackle the possible third wave of coronavirus, the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) in Maharashtra has made several arrangements with the help of various organisations, like keeping ready 20,000 Remdesivir injections, 20 oxygen concentrators and 10 BiPAP machines, Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said on Saturday.

The civic body efficiently tackled the first and the second waves of the pandemic. But now, there is a threat of the third wave, which is why the LMC has made preparations, he said.

The municipal corporation did not have to spend a single rupee to purchase this material - the Remdesivir injrections, oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines. The things have been made available free of cost by the companies, Gojamgunde added.

The mayor and municipal commissioner Aman Mittal thanked Cipla, CII Foundation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for providing the material.

