Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj on Friday, confirmed that Laurene Powell, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, will attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, he said that they have given Laurene Powell a Hindu name, 'Kamala.'.

Also Read | Supreme Court Tells BMC: 'No Tree Felling In Mumbai's Aarey Without Our Nod'.

"She is coming to visit her guru here. We have named her Kamala and she is like a daughter to us. This is the second time she is coming to India... Everyone is welcome in Kumbh," he said.

He said that Powell is coming for her personal program, "She is coming here to meditate."

Also Read | H-1B Visa New Rules To Take Effect From January 17: How Will H-1B Visa Reforms Affect Indians? All Details Here.

When asked about whether Powell will be added to the Akhara's Peshawai, he said, "We will try to include her in the Peshwai. We will leave it to her to decide. She will tour this Kumbh and meet the seers here. She will also feel good. we will also feel good that those who don't know much about our traditions want to learn."

"Most people in the world are under the guidance of some guru. Many people are coming to Kumbh; some are coming for their personal program," he added.

"This is a religious mela; people from around the world and India visit Maha Kumbh to seek blessings," Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj stated.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that all the preparations for the Mela had been completed.

"All the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh have been completed... We are meeting all the saints and sages who have come to Prayagraj on the occasion of the Maha Kumbh, taking their blessings and thanking them for coming to the Maha Kumbh. It is our responsibility to ensure that all the saints do not face any problems... Everyone is welcome... All arrangements have been completed," he said.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya assured that the devotees would witness and divine and grand Kumbh this time.

"Very divine and grand preparations have been made for the divine, grand, green Kumbh of Prayagraj... We are waiting for January 13... Complete arrangements have been made to welcome everyone and ensure their safe bath... I have seen the Kumbh of 2013 and its chaos and have also seen the good management of the Ardh Kumbh of 2019, " he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday applauded the efforts of Prasar Bharti in launching a special radio channel, 'Kumbhvani,' especially for the Maha Kumbh, which is scheduled to commence on January 13. He said that the radio channel will make Kumbh Mela accessible to those living in remote areas of the country, where the connectivity issues still persist.

"We will deliver all information about the Maha Kumbh to those living in remote villages via these facilities. We can broadcast the happenings in Maha Kumbh so that people living in remote areas experience the same," CM Adityanath said while speaking at the inaugural event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)