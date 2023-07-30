Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday criticised the BJP government and said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accountable for the grim law and order situation in the state.

The former MP Chief Minister took a direct hit at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-BJP-led government in the state and stated that Madhya Pradesh ranked high on crimes against women.

Speaking to the media in the Mahila Congress programme in Indore, the Congress leader said "The law and order situation in the state is very bad. Madhya Pradesh is popular for atrocities against women, it is number one in exploitation against women and the credit goes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Let BJP claim whatever they want to but the people of the state will decide who will get how many seats."

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reached Indore today and participated in the programme organised by the Indore Mahila Congress, along with him Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar and Shobha Oza were also present in the programme.

On Friday, Kamal Nath alleged that corruption is the only running system in the state. He said that there is no law and order in the state and no one fears the law.

Responding to the incident of rape involving a minor girl in Satna, Kamal Nath said, “It is very disheartening to hear about such incidents, especially when it is children. Some get reported. There are many such incidents that are not coming to the fore. Madhya Pradesh, today is infamous in the country for all these crimes.”

“Assault against children, atrocities against women and others. This is the image of the state today. There is no system, no law and order, and neither does anyone fear the law. The only system running here is of corruption...", he alleged.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh police arrested two accused for allegedly raping a minor girl in Satna. The police informed that the victim is presently undergoing treatment.

Mehar SDPO Lokesh Dawar said that strict actions will be taken against the accused.

“We got information that an 11-12-year-old girl was raped in Satna. Two accused have been arrested in this case. The girl is undergoing treatment. Further investigation underway,” SDPO Dawar said. (ANI)

