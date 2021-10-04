Siddharthanagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that law and order has improved in the state after the formation of the BJP government.

"On the land on which land mafia used to build their castles after snatching it from a poor person in an unethical manner, the government will not hesitate to run bulldozers over it," Adityanath said inaugurating and laying stones of 300 projects worth Rs 524.07 crore here.

Attacking previous governments, Adityanath said, "Previous governments used to give patronage to the land mafia. But, the BJP government freed 64,000 hectares from them."

