Kollam (Ker), Oct 27 (PTI) A lawyer was shot at and injured allegedly by his neighbour using an air gun at Kottarakkara in this southern district, police said on Thursday.

Mukesh, a native of Pulamon, was shot on his shoulder by Prime Alex following a prolonged dispute at around 11.30 PM on Wednesday and the accused was taken into custody, they said.

A police official said there was an altercation between the duo on the road some time before the incident and the war of words later continued at the house of the lawyer which finally led to the firing.

"The accused is already in custody...his arrest will be recorded soon. The lawyer suffered injuries on his shoulder and a surgery is expected to be done soon to remove the pellet of the air gun trapped beneath the skin," he told PTI.

As of now, Mukesh's condition is stable, he added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two persons were arrested for firing shots in a local bar last evening in Kochi, Maradu police said on Thursday.

The accused were Sojan, who was involved in several criminal cases, and his lawyer Harold.

"Nobody was injured in the incident. The duo came to the cash counter of the bar and paid the bill. In the meantime, Sojan allegedly took out the gun and fired at the nearby wall without any provocation," a police officer told PTI.

The incident happened at 4.30 PM on Wednesday but the bar owners informed the police in the night, following which a manhunt was launched based on CCTV visuals and nabbed the accused.

A case was registered under IPC Section 308 and sections of the Arms Act, the officer added.

