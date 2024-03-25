Celebrations in JNU campus after Left wins all four seats in the JNU Students' Union Election. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Left party swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union Election, winning all four seats.

The polling for the JNUSU elections was held on Friday, March 22 this year. JNU got its next students' union after a gap of four years.

Dhananjay from the Left was chosen as the President, beating ABVP's Umesh Chandra Ajmeera. He got 2598 votes and was declared the winner by Shailendra Kumar, the Chairperson of the Election Committee at JNU.

"For the post of President, the names of the candidates are Dhananjay (Left)- 2598 votes, Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP)- 1676 votes... I declare Dhananjay (Left) elected," JNU Election Committee Chairperson Shailendra Kumar said.

Avijit Ghosh, also from the Left, won the Vice President's seat with 2409 votes, defeating ABVP's Deepika Sharma.

"For the post of Vice President, the names of candidates are Ankur Rai- 814, Avijit Ghosh (Left)- 2409 votes, and Deepika Sharma (ABVP)- 1482 votes... I declare Avijit Ghosh (left) elected," Kumar said.

Priyanshi Arya, supported by the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA), became the General Secretary after getting 2887 votes. Mo Sajid from the Left won the Joint Secretary's seat with 2574 votes.

"For the post of General Secretary, the names of candidates are Arjun Anand (ABVP)- 1961 votes, Fareen Zaidi- 436 votes, Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported)- 2887 votes...I declare Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported) elected," the JNU Election Committee Chairperson said.

Dhananjay, the newly elected president, told ANI, "This is a win for the students... The students have elected the Left against the fraud & funds being cut by the government."

Avijit Ghosh, the new Vice President, told ANI that "JNUSU's elections are historic, it is being held after four years... JNUSU has always fought for the rights of the students."

The last JNUSU election was won by a left-wing student organisation, SFI's candidate, Aishe Ghosh, in 2019.

The left students outfits had allied to contest the 2019 polls under the banner of the United-Left Alliance, which included a coalition of the All India Students' Association (AISA), the Student Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the All India Students' Federation (AISF). (ANI)

