Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) A minor girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, the second such incident in as many months in the Valley, police said here.

A police official said Munazah Shabir, aged around four, was snatched by the wild animal from a car in the Zazuna area of the central Kashmir district.

"The window panes of the car were down and she was sitting right by the window when the animal pounced on her and took her away," the official said, adding that her grandmother who was with her could do nothing to save her.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately by police and officials of the wildlife department, and the child's body was later recovered from an orchard, he said.

Footprints of a leopard were also found in the area, and a hunt has been launched to trace the animal, the official added.

This is the second such incident in the Kashmir valley in two months.

A four-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Budgam district of central Kashmir on June 3. Her body parts were found a day later.

