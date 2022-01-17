Hoshiarpur, Jan 17 (PTI) A leopard was rescued from a trap by a team of the forest and wild life department in village Sherpur Gulind on Monday.

The team was called to rescue the leopard trapped in the forest area by a seasonal creek.

Also Read | Rohith Vemula Was a Strong Voice of Social Justice, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It took four hours for the team to rescue the leopard, officials said.

The trap was laid by someone to catch some wild animals, which come to the area in search of food, said the officials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Security Breach Case: Supreme Court Lawyer Again Receives Threat Call, Retired SC Judge Indu Malhotra Also Warned.

To rescue the leopard, services of forest range officer, Jalandhar, was also requisitioned and he reached the spot with his tranquilizer gun.

The service of the veterinary officer was also taken to tranquilize the leopard. The leopard will be released in the forest area after it gains consciousness, said Divisional Forest Officer, Wild Life, Hoshiarpur, Gursharan Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)