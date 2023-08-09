Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Wednesday appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot not to fall prey to "unaccountable fake allegations and fake petitions".

Chaluvarayaswamy's appeal comes after seven Assistant Directors of Agriculture (ADA) in Mandya district recently wrote to Gehlot alleging that the minister was putting pressure on them through the joint director to pay him between Rs six lakh and Rs eight lakh as bribe.

Also Read | HC on Consent for Sex: Woman in Semi-Conscious State Cannot Give Consent for Sex Act, Says Kerala High Court.

They even threatened to commit suicide with their families if such a "tradition" of demanding bribe is not controlled.

Subsequently, the Governor's office handed over the letter to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma for investigation.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: On Refusal of Marriage Proposal, Man Pours Petrol on Woman, Sets Her on Fire Before Attempting Self-Immolation in Raipur.

Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the letter fake, he ordered a CID investigation.

In the letter to the Governor, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "I humbly pray your wisdom mind not to fall prey to such unaccountable fake allegations and fake petitions."

The minister also appealed to the Governor to order a preliminary probe if such incidents happen in future. If the initial investigation finds the letter to be genuine then an inquiry should be ordered.

"If it is found to be genuine and backed by evidence then that case should be fit for an enquiry or else the Constitutional institutions will be misused by anti-social elements and vested interests easily to bring bad name to the Government, Department and myself," Chaluvarayaswamy said.

Claiming that the letter was "purely fake", the minister said he was shocked after he learnt about it.

He said a preliminary probe found that the assistant directors have not written such letter.

According to him, one of the seven assistant directors who allegedly wrote the letter, is Ramesh, who is not working in Mandya. The other officials too have said they have not written a letter to the Governor.

"It is purely a handy work of vested interests who are against me. They have falsely used all the means to tarnish my image and misuse the Constitutional institution (office of the Governor)."

He termed as "unfortunate" forwarding the ‘fake letter' to the Chief Secretary with a covering letter signed by the Under Secretary of the Raj Bhavan.

"In the said letter it was directed to inquire the content of the petition. After that letter, the whole episode has been given different shades and colours in digital and print media to tarnish my image and the State Government," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)