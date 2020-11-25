Leh, Nov 25 (PTI) Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday reviewed the current situation at a high-level meeting and stressed on intensifying RT-PCR testing across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

He also highlighted the need to ensure that all corners of Ladakh must be approachable during the winter months and directed the department concerned to conduct trial landing of helicopters as well as ensure adequate satellite phones in the remotest of villages, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said LG Mathur discussed at length the plan of action for COVID cases in Ladakh and developing a strategy for vaccine distribution, as and when it is ready.

"The Government of India has invited suggestions from all states to ensure smooth, systematic and sustained vaccination," Mathur said and directed the department concerned to roll out strategies at the earliest.

The meeting stressed on increasing the number of COVID-19 beds, sufficient oxygen availability, strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), especially in government offices and official functions, control on social gatherings, contact tracing, establishment and weekly review of containment zones and most importantly, intensifying the rate of testing, the spokesman said.

Commending the work of the medical department in handling the COVID-19 situation even though short on staff, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned to finalize the recruitment of health workers at the earliest so as to ease work load.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 105 COVID-related deaths, among the total virus caseload of 8,028. While 7.069 patients have recovered from the infection, the number of active cases in the region stands at 854.

