Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the State Data Centre at the Civil Secretariat here and said that the future-ready central facility will ensure efficiency, agility, optimisation, control and security for e-governance and other citizen-centric applications.

He said that the aim under Digital India mission in Jammu and Kashmir is to make services faceless, paperless and cashless.

"This flagship programme is enabling technology empowered citizen-centric services, bringing government closer to the citizens and promoting citizen engagement," Sinha said.

"Pertinently, this new future-ready facility with fully integrated cloud foundation offers combined computing, storage and networking as well as life cycle automation to the Jammu and Kashmir government," he added.

The data centre is modernised and managed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), one of the premier research and development organisations of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Information Technology Department.

The State Data Centre, co-terminus with the Jammu and Kashmir State Wide Area Network, will act as an information technology hub for all government-owned services for the entire public to achieve digital Jammu and Kashmir through transparent e-governance, Sinha said.

