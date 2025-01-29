New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for supporting the BJP-led Haryana government over Arvind Kejriwal's 'Yamuna poisoning' remark saying that he should prioritize the welfare of the people instead of supporting the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "Instead of becoming a stooge of the BJP, the LG must take care of the people since he holds a constitutional post and responsibility. The level of ammonia in Yamuna has increased 700 times more than the permissible limit and it cannot happen automatically. This has been done. Instead of questioning the Haryana Government, the LG is standing in support of the BJP-led Haryana government. This is shameful."

Her remarks came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and expressed his objection to Arvind Kejriwal's 'Yamuna poisoning' remark.

"An attempt to provoke the public by making false, misleading and factless allegations like poisoning and genocide on another state government on a sensitive issue like drinking water is a threat not only to the states but also to national peace and security. I hope that as an educated, enlightened and sensitive woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, you will rise above petty interests and will not say such misleading, dangerous and baseless things in the interest of public welfare and peace and will also advise your leader not to do so." reads the letter.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday created a controversy after he claimed that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

"BJP's Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna. If this water had entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," the former Delhi chief minister alleged.

Reacting to Kejriwal's comments, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini warned that he would file a defamation case against the AAP national convener over his remarks about pollution in the Yamuna river.

"For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for this statement; otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him," CM Saini said. (ANI)

