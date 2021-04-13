Jammu, April 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi at the beginning of Navratras.

He prayed for “sustained peace, progress and prosperity” in the Union Territory and the welfare of its people.

While reviewing the ongoing infrastructural development projects in the Shrine area, Sinha directed the Shrine Board CEO to ensure expeditious completion of all work for further augmentation of facilities for visiting pilgrims.

The CEO briefed the Lt Governor about the special arrangements made by the shrine board for pilgrims visiting the Shrine during the Navratri.

