Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday called for creating a robust ecosystem to promote the young talents of union territory underscoring that 70 per cent of the population is below the age of 35 years which is capable of producing nectar of growth and development.

Speaking at the 24th National Youth Festival at Teachers Bhawan in Jammu, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Lieutenant Governor said that the aim of the programme is to provide a platform to bring the youth of the country together, give them opportunities to showcase their talents in various activities and promote the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood among them.

"The National Youth Festival is not any other programme, but rather a festival in my opinion. The youth is a major driving force of a nation. It is to acknowledge this force, that we celebrate the National Youth Day," Sinha further said.

He added that "the youth of Jammu and Kashmir needs opportunities to showcase their capabilities. The union territory government provides handholding to the talented youth of J&K for the promotion of their talent at the national and international level."

Governor observed that 70 per cent of the population is below the age of 35 years, giving a great demographic dividend, and the Youth of J&K are capable of producing nectar of growth and development.

"Development and growth is nothing but a creative refinement of youth energy. The energy that is being manifested in our education, sports, skilling and creativity ultimately transforms into the development of the region", he said.

"Socio-economic landscape of J&K is transforming. There is a new hope of jobs, the hope of equitable development, the hope of a vibrant society, the hope of a modern- industrialised UT and this hope is going to become bigger every day because of the immense contribution of our youth, our talent pool", Governor observed.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Lt Governor said that a youngster must not dwell in the past and make his own destiny. "Only with sheer will and determination, the youth of Jammu & Kashmir would be able to shape the future of the region and the nation", he added.

Highlighting Government's initiatives for skill development of youth, the Lt Governor said that in the coming days, hundreds of skill centres are going to be started in J&K which will impart skill training in innovative ways keeping the evolving industry demands in consideration.

Filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali is planning to do a workshop for our youngsters, he added. Similarly, some major players from the music industry are also going to work on honing the skills of our youth, in association with the cultural academy. Talented youngsters would be encouraged to write and perform in any of the regional languages, he said.

Manoj Sinha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a priceless gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the form of a new industrial development scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore that will lead to rapid industrialisation, development and generation of 4.5 lakh jobs.

The government has also provided assistance and handholding to the aspiring entrepreneurs during the Back to Village programme and the same youth is emerging as a job provider. More than 12 thousand of those young entrepreneurs are earning their livelihood while fulfilling their dreams, said Lt Governor. (ANI)

